GloRilla Reveals Release Date & Album Cover For “Glorious” Debut

GloRilla's new single "Hollon" drops at midnight.

It's been an incredibly busy year for GloRilla. She topped the charts with various singles, took part in several high-profile collabs, and toured with Megan Thee Stallion. On top of this, she also dropped her debut mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang back in April. Fortunately for the Memphis-born rapper's fans, she's not showing any signs of slowing down. Earlier this month, she even announced that her debut album would be arriving very soon.

"I’m dropping an album next month, in October," she told Extra TV at the VMAs. "I’m so excited about that. We gon’ go number one!" Now, she's taken to Instagram to share some exciting new details of the project, including its title and release date.

GloRilla's Debut Album Glorious Drops On October 11

According to GloRilla, the album is called Glorious, and it's scheduled to drop on October 11. To give her supporters a taste of what's to come, she's even releasing a new single called "Hollon" at midnight. "GLORIOUS da album dropping 10/11🔥🔥 So grateful to be sharing this with y’all and as a little treat I’m blessing y’all with HOLLON tonight at midnight. AYEEEEE🥳preorder link in bio!!!" The performer even unveiled the cover art, which is a simple photo of herself. "Album of the year otw," she added in her own comments section.