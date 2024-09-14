GloRilla Announces Debut Album And It's Coming Very Soon

After a series of mixtapes and big singles, Big Glo is ready to take the next step in her career.

GloRilla has being seeing a lot of success in 2024, but she's about to see even more when she releases her debut album. According to HipHopDX, the Memphis rapper revealed this bombshell while on the red carpet of the MTV VMAs this past Wednesday. She spoke with Extra TV and spilled the beans pretty much immediately. "I’m dropping an album next month, in October", she began. In fact, she's so excited and confident about this next project that she's already declaring it's going to be a chart topper. "I’m so excited about that. We gon’ go number one!".

Furthermore, Big Glo gave the interviewer a small hint about the direction in terms of the title. "It start with a G", she said. For now, that's about all we know about the "Yeah Glo!" hitmaker's debut. However, there's always some things we can speculate on. For starters, we can probably assume that "TGIF", her most recent release, will go on to serve as the lead single.

GloRilla Says Her Debut Will Be Out In October

Furthermore, we can probably bet that she will drop at least one or two more tracks ahead of its release. One of them could be the song she previewed on her social media that led to some heavy backlash based on its original use of the R-word. If you remember, she did wind up changing the lyrics and a potential title for it is "Hol' On". For now though, we are excited that the debut is on the way soon and we cannot wait to see what's in store.