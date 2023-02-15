album announcement
- MusicRich The Kid Announces Stacked Forthcoming Album, Garnering These Reactions From FansRich will be dropping his first LP in four years. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRick Ross Compared To This Rapper After Revealing New Album Is On The WayRozay is always trying to level up. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKota The Friend Spits With Ease On Upcoming Album Cut "Yuma"The Brooklyn multi-talent is bringing another installment in the "Lyrics to GO" series. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMadlib & Karriem Riggins Join Forces For New Song "Stomping Gamay"The duo's upcoming Jahari Massamba Unit album, "YHWH Is Love," arrives on March 1.By Caroline Fisher
- TVMetro Boomin Performs At VMAs, Teases Future Project, And Pays Tribute To His MotherMetro paid tribute to his "Superhero" mother. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSampha Announces New Album "Lahai""Lahai" will be the artist's first album in six years.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBaby Keem Teases New Album During Osheaga SetIt will be Keem's first album since 2021.By Ben Mock
- Music VideosFlo Milli Looks Like A Snack In New "Fruit Loop" Music Video While Announcing Her Next Album"Fine Ho, Stay" has no official release date at this time, but still, we're happy to know Milli has more music on the way.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Announces "Pink Friday 2," Social Media ReactsFans can't wait to hear Nicki's next album.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CulturePost Malone Confirms "AUSTIN" Album Release Date & TracklistNo features are listed on the 17-song tracklist shared today, but that doesn't mean Posty won't reveal them over the coming weeks.By Hayley Hynes
- TVLil Dicky Dropping "Dave" Soundtrack After Eight-Year HiatusLil Dicky's been more Dave than rapper recently. That is, until now.By Jake Lyda
- MusicChance The Rapper Gives Fans Update On New AlbumSee what Chance has to share about the process of making his new album.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Confirms October Release Date For Next AlbumGet ready, Barbz.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMetro Boomin Confirms "Perfect Timing 2" Album With NAV: VideoThe musical duo shared the exciting news on stage during Montréal's Metro Metro Festival.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJorja Smith Announces New Album "falling or flying" For September 2023 ReleaseFans can expect to hear Jorja Smith's second LP soon.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralZaytoven Reveals His Twitter Was Hacked Amid Fake "Beast Mode 3" With Future TeaseUnfortunately, it seems that Future and Zaytoven won't be going "Beast Mode" anytime soon as the producer's Twitter was hacked.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTyler, The Creator Announces "Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale""Dogtooth" serves as the first single from "Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate."By Aron A.
- MixtapesLloyd Banks Announces "The Course Of The Inevitable 3: Pieces Of My Pain"Lloyd Banks shares the trailer for his upcoming album, "The Course Of The Inevitable 3: Pieces Of My Pain."By Aron A.
- MusicLil Pump Announces "Lil Pump 2," Tracklist Features YoungBoy, Ty Dolla $ign & MoreOther features on the project include frequent collaborator Smokepurpp and Rio Da Yung OG.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicT-Pain Announces New Covers Album Titled "On Top Of The Covers"T-Pain's upcoming album consists solely of song covers.By Thomas Galindo