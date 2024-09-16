Nicki Minaj Announces "Pink Friday 3" After Last-Minute Scrapping Of Deluxe

"Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Reloaded)" was supposed to drop this past Friday.

Some of the Barbz have not been too happy with their queen, Nicki Minaj. Over the weekend, the superstar rapper had to deal with concertgoers demanding refunds. They had been voicing their frustrations over her starting shows late, alleged lip-syncing, and not performing certain songs. Obviously, some of these requests are pretty unbelievable, and Nicki was quick to address by detailing how she's trying to give each tour stop a unique experience. It's safe to say they won't be getting their money back, but they are being compensated in a different way. According to announcement from Nicki Minaj (via AllHipHop), she going to be releasing Pink Friday 3 in the near future.

Yes, you heard us correctly, she is going to be turning this tandem of projects into a trilogy! If you remember, the original plan was that she was going to drop the Gag City Reloaded deluxe of Pink Friday 2 on September 13. It had been teased for a few weeks with new snippets and performances of these unreleased tracks on tour. We even received a cover and the whole shebang. But as you are about to read, Nicki explains why she decided to scrap this pretty last minute.

Nicki Minaj Announces Pink Friday 3

"Instead of doing a DELUXE to Pink Friday 2, I’ve decided to do a brand new album. I’ll still incorporate new songs like #Mamita & [The “anxiety” song] for the remainder of the tour tho…and I’ll announce the new date within the next couple weeks. The new music is just too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album", Minaj said. "Last night, the songs I recorded were just way too iconic. I love you guys so much. You know that. I know you do. I’ll still give you something leading up to the announcement, so no worries." She also goes onto mention that this era in her career has been extremely fulfilling for her for a multitude of reasons. Unfortunately, for the Barbz, they will have to wait even longer. However, based on reactions across the internet they seem more than happy.