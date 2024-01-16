Nicki Minaj Expands Her Pink Friday World Tour With New Dates

Fans hoping they'll have the chance to see Nicki Minaj perform this year just got some good news. She originally announced the tour last year with 37 confirmed dates from the first day of March until early June. The original announcement features dozens of US dates across many major cities and a number of supplementary European stops afterward. But now even more fans will get the chance to see Nicki as she's shared more than a dozen new tour dates.

Among the 13 new dates are a number of second stops in cities already getting performances. Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Amsterdam, Manchester, Cologne, and Paris are all getting a second helping of the Pink Friday 2 tour. Brooklyn in particular is even getting a third show among the newly announced dates. She also announced that Nashville and Glasgow will be getting stops on the tour. She's even visiting two entirely new countries with newly added dates in Copenhagen and Stockholm. The tour is just a few days into its presale and has already sold out dozens of arena shows. Check out the announcement of new dates below.

Read More: What Is Nicki Minaj's Best-Selling Album?

Nicki Minaj Expands Her 2024 Tour

Nicki Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2 has been a massive commercial success. It rode in on a wave of immense hype as her first studio album in 5 years since 2018's Queen. Now over the course of just 5 weeks it hit one million total units sold in the US.

Another major accomplishment for Nicki came on streaming. Pink Friday 2 became the fastest album by a female rapper to reach 1 billion total streams on Spotify. The album was powered by smash singles like "Super Freaky Girl" and "Red Ruby Da Sleeze." It's also spawned some hits among the deep cuts with tracks like "FTCU" and "Everybody." What do you think of Nicki Minaj adding more than a dozen new shows to her upcoming tour? Do you plan on seeing Nicki live in 2024? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Was Nicki Minaj's Debut Single?

[Via]