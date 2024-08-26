Nicki Minaj Reveals She's Recorded A Future Fan-Favorite For "Pink Friday 2" Deluxe

Nicki Minaj says she's making some of her best music.

Nicki Minaj says she's recorded a song that will be a fan-favorite off of the upcoming deluxe version of Pink Friday 2. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news on Monday afternoon. “Well, Barbz- Didn’t really want to have to speak on this but I just can’t stay quiet about it any longer,” she wrote. “Last night, I recorded what will probably be your favorite song on the deluxe. It will immediately go into your TOP 5 of the entire PF2 era. OH MY FREAKING GOODNESSWDRFFHJKGV.”

The post had fans stoked in the replies. "Imagine if u released it the night before tour starts up again, BARBZ CHRISTMAS EVE," one user wrote, referencing the second leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Another fan added: "I hope this is true. I don’t think red ruby can be topped but we’ll see."

Nicki Minaj Performs During Dreamville Music Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 7: Nicki Minaj performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

The post comes after Minaj recently confirmed that the release of the deluxe album is nearing. "#TheAnxietySong will be on my deluxe album," she captioned a video of her listening to the track "Anxiety," over the weekend. "Coming real soon. PF2 #GagCityReloaded DELUXE ALBUM [pink bow emoji] we are now 10 DAYS away #GagCityPHILLY [pink bow emoji]. How many songs do you want added to the DELUXE ALBUM?"

Nicki Minaj Provides An Update On New Music

Minaj will be embarking on the second leg of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour in Philadelphia on September 4. In doing so, she'll be bringing along BIA and Skillibeng as supporting acts. Check out her latest update on the deluxe version of Pink Friday 2 below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

