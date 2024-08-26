Nicki Minaj Reveals She's Recorded A Future Fan-Favorite For "Pink Friday 2" Deluxe

Nicki Minaj says she's making some of her best music.

Nicki Minaj says she's recorded a song that will be a fan-favorite off of the upcoming deluxe version of Pink Friday 2. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news on Monday afternoon. “Well, Barbz- Didn’t really want to have to speak on this but I just can’t stay quiet about it any longer,” she wrote. “Last night, I recorded what will probably be your favorite song on the deluxe. It will immediately go into your TOP 5 of the entire PF2 era. OH MY FREAKING GOODNESSWDRFFHJKGV.”

The post had fans stoked in the replies. "Imagine if u released it the night before tour starts up again, BARBZ CHRISTMAS EVE," one user wrote, referencing the second leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Another fan added: "I hope this is true. I don’t think red ruby can be topped but we’ll see."

Nicki Minaj Performs During Dreamville Music Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 7: Nicki Minaj performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

The post comes after Minaj recently confirmed that the release of the deluxe album is nearing. "#TheAnxietySong will be on my deluxe album," she captioned a video of her listening to the track "Anxiety," over the weekend. "Coming real soon. PF2 #GagCityReloaded DELUXE ALBUM [pink bow emoji] we are now 10 DAYS away #GagCityPHILLY [pink bow emoji]. How many songs do you want added to the DELUXE ALBUM?"