Nicki Minaj Hints At Another Alternate Version Of "Pink Friday 2"

The Queen of New York already has two other deluxe offerings out on streaming.

There is no doubt that Nicki Minaj is giving fans what they want as of late. The Trinidadian rapper, singer, and songwriter has been doing so ever since the release of Pink Friday 2. However, we can trace that trend back to the original in 2009. The New York-based superstar put out several versions of her debut LP including a deluxe, complete edition, "... Roman Reloaded", "... Roman Reloaded (Deluxe)", "Roman Reloaded The Re-Up", and finally a "... Roman Reloaded (Deluxe Edition)". Fast forward to 2023-2024 and Nicki Minaj is doing the same thing. We currently have a "(Gag City Deluxe)" as well as a "(Gag City PLUTO Edition)".

Well, it appears Nicki is gearing up for number alternate version number three according to a recent tweet. "PF2 #GagCityReloaded - the album", she sent out to her followers on X. This is something that was indirectly hinted in her recent announcement of another leg of Pink Friday 2 World Tour. "#GagCityReloaded will be a beautiful, magical dream come true. Better than the 1st half & that wasn’t easy to do. 😐 New looks, set list changes, other secrets, ummmm new music? 😅Lemme think about it", she said.

Nicki Minaj Already Announced A Gag City Reloaded Tour

She did so a few days ago on Instagram that the third run of this top-selling trek across the globe would be starting on September 4 and running through October 11. Special guest performers will include Tyga, Skillibeng, and BIA. With those dates in mind, there's a good chance that Nicki releases it this Friday or next, but nothing is known as of now. Even though this all very fresh, fans are already going bonkers online. "NICKI DONT PLAY W ME FHDHHDDBHD", one user replies. "EXSQUEEEZE MEEEEE?!??", another adds. You better believe that the Barbz are ready to feast, and Nicki's got them wrapped around her finger.

What are your thoughts on Nicki Minaj teasing the release of a Gag City Reloaded version of Pink Friday 2? When do you think she is going to drop it? Are you planning on going to a tour stop when it starts? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Nicki Minaj. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.