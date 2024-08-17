Nicki Minaj Enlists Cardi B’s Rival Bia For “Gag City Reloaded” Tour 

Fans don't think this was an accident.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have a long history of not getting along, and fans suspect that the former's latest announcement arrived alongside some subtle shade. Yesterday, Nicki took to X to unveil dates for the second leg of her Pink Friday 2 tour, which she's dubbed "Gag City Reloaded." It begins in September and will run into November, and the Barbz can't wait. She also revealed who will be joining her on the tour, Skillibeng, Tyga, and Bia.

“#GagCityReloaded will be a beautiful, magical dream come true,” she wrote. “Better than the 1st half & that wasn’t easy to do. New looks, set list changes, other secrets, ummmm new music? Lemme think about it. Thank you to the team doing this with me again. They’re simply the best. To the guest artists who will come out in their cities, thank you in advance; and to these 3 TALENTS (who I have so much love & respect for) for taking the G6 to #GAGCITY just for the Barbz & me. @tyga @bia @skillibeng. THANK YOU!!!!!!!!”

Nicki Minaj Prepares For "Gag City Reloaded" Tour

Of course, Bia has her own history of feuding with Cardi, which reached a peak earlier this year. Bia put Cardi on blast for threatening to sue her over cheating accusations and later dropped a diss track about the "Enough" rapper. On it, she continued to accuse Cardi of infidelity, tore apart her overall persona, and even name-dropped her kids. As far as fans know, a lawsuit was never filed, though Cardi later teased what might have been a response which has yet to be released.

What do you think of Nicki Minaj gearing up for the second leg of her tour? What about Bia joining her for "Gag City Reloaded" after beefing with Cardi B? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

