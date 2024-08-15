Akbar V Claps Back At Latto For Not Naming Nicki Minaj As The GOAT Woman Rapper

The former reality TV star took up for Nicki Minaj on X.

Akbar V is speaking up for former onetime collaborator Nicki Minaj, arguing that she is the greatest female rapper of all time after Latto dubbed Lil’ Kim as the true G.O.A.T. The Love & Hip-Hop alum and rapper took to X/Twitter Wednesday to respond to Latto’s claim that the Brooklyn rapper is the most impactful woman in hip-hop history.

Minaj and Latto have been feuding since 2022, after a war of words that began when Minaj interpreted a tweet from Latto as a subliminal shot. They have not engaged with each other publicly since a lengthy back-and-forth. The public aspect of their beef all but ended when Latto mentioned that Minaj's husband is a registered sex offender. Fans interpreted Latto ranking Kim over Minaj as an intentional slight. Kim and Minaj also feuded publicly at the beginning of the latter's career. Akbar V appears to be one of those people.

Akbar V Responds To Latto's Claim That Lil Kim Is The GOAT Female MC

Latto first dubbed Lil Kim as the greatest during her Complex conversation with sister Brooklyn Nicole, where she first referred to herself as the greatest before recognizing the “Crush On You” rhymer’s impact. “But like, the GOAT is Lil Kim, for sure. Fashion icon, timeless music, timeless looks, gon’ forever be a staple, in not only rap, but female rap. And she the GOAT because she is a queen for real, like, off camera, she a queen [...]I love her, and she ‘Big Mama,’ too. It’s just a ‘Big Momma thang,'” referencing both Kim’s track of the same name, as well her own song, “Big Mama.” Akbar V, like many Nicki Minaj fans, disagreed, and wanted her perspective to be known.