Akbar V Offers To Defend Nicki Minaj In Court Amid Former Barbz's Slander Lawsuit

"Your Honor, my client made 'Roman's Revenge!'"

Akbar V is one of Nicki Minaj's strongest defenders, and she wants to make this clear in a court of law. Moreover, she recently tweeted some interesting claims concerning the Trinidadian MC's $5 million lawsuit from a former super fan who accused her of slander and mistreatment. Apparently, Nicki has a countersuit ready to go, but that doesn't mean that Akbar can't contribute to her defense... Well, in the online space, at least. Moreover, she claimed to have evidence that paints this former Barb as a manipulator and as the person who instigated a lot of this complicated relationship, so we'll see what comes of that.

"I will be going to court and telling the judge how he did this mess and how he act like he was Nicki team," Akbar V said in defense of Nicki Minaj. "So @NICKIMINAJ give me the court date he text me several of times also i have the messages and calls. This is the same guy sent all these text messages to me then got on @ArmonWiggins space and act as if i was dogging Nicki out. Boy u are sick and had everyone thinking i was going against Nicki trying to sabotage my career and my loyalty Armon dropped u off his spaces cause of your lies."

Akbar V Wants To Defend Nicki Minaj In Court

Elsewhere, another way in which Akbar V defended Nicki Minaj was after Latto did not call her the GOAT femcee, instead picking Lil Kim. "Lil Kim was the Goat ..." Akbar's message began. "her and foxy both had they run and did a lot for us female rappers so did eve, missy elliot , etc but what about when there was a stand still and no label wanted to sign female rappers ?