Akbar V Offers To Defend Nicki Minaj In Court Amid Former Barbz's Slander Lawsuit

BYGabriel Bras Nevares58 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Sighting In London
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Nicki Minaj is seen outside KoKo in Camden on July 11, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ki Price/WireImage/Getty Images)
"Your Honor, my client made 'Roman's Revenge!'"

Akbar V is one of Nicki Minaj's strongest defenders, and she wants to make this clear in a court of law. Moreover, she recently tweeted some interesting claims concerning the Trinidadian MC's $5 million lawsuit from a former super fan who accused her of slander and mistreatment. Apparently, Nicki has a countersuit ready to go, but that doesn't mean that Akbar can't contribute to her defense... Well, in the online space, at least. Moreover, she claimed to have evidence that paints this former Barb as a manipulator and as the person who instigated a lot of this complicated relationship, so we'll see what comes of that.

"I will be going to court and telling the judge how he did this mess and how he act like he was Nicki team," Akbar V said in defense of Nicki Minaj. "So @NICKIMINAJ give me the court date he text me several of times also i have the messages and calls. This is the same guy sent all these text messages to me then got on @ArmonWiggins space and act as if i was dogging Nicki out. Boy u are sick and had everyone thinking i was going against Nicki trying to sabotage my career and my loyalty Armon dropped u off his spaces cause of your lies."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Unveils The Release Date & Artwork For Upcoming "Gag City Reloaded" Deluxe

Akbar V Wants To Defend Nicki Minaj In Court

Elsewhere, another way in which Akbar V defended Nicki Minaj was after Latto did not call her the GOAT femcee, instead picking Lil Kim. "Lil Kim was the Goat ..." Akbar's message began. "her and foxy both had they run and did a lot for us female rappers so did eve, missy elliot , etc but what about when there was a stand still and no label wanted to sign female rappers ?

"Who came and open the door and had the longest run in history Nicki Minaj ..." Akbar V posited, suggesting that the GOAT conversation is an ever-evolving one. "so let's not say Kim is the Goat of all time because no dck grabbing it's @NICKIMINAJ .....give that damn girl her flowers when it's due yall don't got to fk with each other but keep it a stack."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Defends Nicki Minaj's Possible Explanation For Her Ice Spice Beef

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...