Nicki Minaj Superfan Sues Her Over "Stalker" Accusations

BYCaroline Fisher49 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Nicki Minaj speaks onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
The former Barb is seeking $5M in damages.

It's no secret that Nicki Minaj has a fiercely loyal fanbase, but according to one former Barb, he was publicly humiliated for his dedication. According to TMZ, Tameer Peak recently filed a lawsuit against the "FTCU" rapper in L.A. Superior Court. In legal documents obtained by the outlet, he claims that he was mistreated by Nicki and her supporters on multiple occasions. He's seeking $5 million in damages for reputational harm, emotional distress, and financial loss.

Peak paints himself as an innocent fan, who helped Nicki promote her album Pink Friday 2 on social media. Regardless, he claims that he was accused of being paid to sabotage her. He also says that at one point, the performer invited him to her hotel room, where he was allegedly embarrassed in front of over 100K viewers on Instagram Live.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Defends Nicki Minaj's Possible Explanation For Her Ice Spice Beef

Tameer Peak Accuses Nicki Minaj Of Slander

Nicki Minaj attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

In his suit, Peak also recalls a run-in with Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty during a Super Bowl weekend event back in 2020. He alleges that he was battered by Petty and that Nicki later sent him a DM about the incident. This year, the ex-Barb claims he was told by other fans that Nicki wanted him to "stop saying d*mb sh*t." He even alleges that he was targeted on X while she interacted with listeners during Stationhead sessions. "It's clear they're not necessarily, you know, a full basket umm at the picnic," Nicki allegedly wrote.

What do you think of a former Nicki Minaj fan suing her for alleged slander? Are you surprised? What about his allegedly poor experiences with the rapper and her fanbase? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cardi B Fans Think She Just Dissed Nicki Minaj & JT During Her Instagram Live

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...