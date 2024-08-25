Nicki Minaj Superfan Sues Her Over "Stalker" Accusations

It's no secret that Nicki Minaj has a fiercely loyal fanbase, but according to one former Barb, he was publicly humiliated for his dedication. According to TMZ, Tameer Peak recently filed a lawsuit against the "FTCU" rapper in L.A. Superior Court. In legal documents obtained by the outlet, he claims that he was mistreated by Nicki and her supporters on multiple occasions. He's seeking $5 million in damages for reputational harm, emotional distress, and financial loss.
Peak paints himself as an innocent fan, who helped Nicki promote her album Pink Friday 2 on social media. Regardless, he claims that he was accused of being paid to sabotage her. He also says that at one point, the performer invited him to her hotel room, where he was allegedly embarrassed in front of over 100K viewers on Instagram Live.
Tameer Peak Accuses Nicki Minaj Of Slander
In his suit, Peak also recalls a run-in with Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty during a Super Bowl weekend event back in 2020. He alleges that he was battered by Petty and that Nicki later sent him a DM about the incident. This year, the ex-Barb claims he was told by other fans that Nicki wanted him to "stop saying d*mb sh*t." He even alleges that he was targeted on X while she interacted with listeners during Stationhead sessions. "It's clear they're not necessarily, you know, a full basket umm at the picnic," Nicki allegedly wrote.
