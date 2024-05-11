Nicki Minaj's Team Called Out By Concert Promoter To Collect Lawsuit Judgement

BYGabriel Bras Nevares182 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 07: Nicki Minaj performs DURING the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 07, 2024 (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images)

This debacle stems from a 2018 deal to perform in China that Nicki Minaj allegedly never fulfilled or assumed responsibility for.

Nicki Minaj left the Met Gala only to find herself in another legal tight spot, although this seems like it has little to do with her own actions or statements. Moreover, according to court documents reportedly obtained by RadarOnline, a former concert promoter by the name of BS Associates Company Limited (BSA) requested a L.A. Superior Court judge to provide access to third-party witnesses for questioning in their attempts to speak to her team about her assets as they try to collect a million-dollar judgement from her. They previously received a $1.4 million award from Minaj's company, Pink Personality, for a 2018 deal to perform in China that fell through.

Furthermore, BSA requested that Nicki Minaj's business manager, an accountant from the NKSFB firm, a William Morris Endeavor agent, and her financial advisor be ordered to appear in court to answer questions about the rapper's assets. BSA also wants access to Pink Personality records and those of its affiliates in order to "aid the satisfaction of the Judgement" by any means necessary. This includes not only looking at her own assets and business partnerships, but that of Pink Personality and the affiliated parties that either got a mention in this filing or escaped it. However, the judge in this case still hasn't ruled whether the court will allow this proposal to rope the wider team into this.

Read More: Ice Spice’s “Ex Best Friend” Leaks Texts Critical Of Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj At The 2024 Met Gala

Nicki Minaj at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Initially, BSA filed an arbitration claim against Pink Personality in 2022 over allegations that Nicki Minaj agreed to a September 18, 2018 concert. They claim that they sent a seven-figure amount for her CAA agents to hold in an escrow account. Not only that, but the suit alleges that Queen Barb asked for them to release $250,000 from this account two weeks before the scheduled show, which they complied with. Still, she did not go to the concert, and the promoter's accusations also included the supposition that they attempted to reschedule the show.

Meanwhile, this filing also claims that Nicki Minaj considered a rescheduling but only if they released "additional funds" from the escrow as a "sign of good faith, which they allegedly did through another $250K release. But despite reportedly repeated attempts, she did not reschedule the performance, and BSA got $1.4 million in judgement from Pink Personality in arbitration, plus interest. Following a November 2023 request for L.A. Superior Court to confirm the arbitration award and begin the collection process, it seems like BSA is now on the hunt for their due cash. We'll see whether this is just a bump in the road or a larger issue for the superstar.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Brings Out Kai Cenat And Cyndi Lauper At Star-Studded Tour Stop

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsMusicNicki Minaj Wants Jewelry Lawsuit For $26K Dismissed Over Damaged Goods969
Nicki Minaj Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 12, 2020MusicNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty's Alleged Assault May Cost Her $750K4.6K
MusicNicki Minaj Wants Default Judgement Against Blogger She Sued For False Reports1064
MusicNicki Minaj Fails To Sanction Husband Kenneth Petty's Assault Accuser5.0K