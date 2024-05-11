Nicki Minaj's Team Called Out By Concert Promoter To Collect Lawsuit Judgement

Nicki Minaj left the Met Gala only to find herself in another legal tight spot, although this seems like it has little to do with her own actions or statements. Moreover, according to court documents reportedly obtained by RadarOnline, a former concert promoter by the name of BS Associates Company Limited (BSA) requested a L.A. Superior Court judge to provide access to third-party witnesses for questioning in their attempts to speak to her team about her assets as they try to collect a million-dollar judgement from her. They previously received a $1.4 million award from Minaj's company, Pink Personality, for a 2018 deal to perform in China that fell through.

Furthermore, BSA requested that Nicki Minaj's business manager, an accountant from the NKSFB firm, a William Morris Endeavor agent, and her financial advisor be ordered to appear in court to answer questions about the rapper's assets. BSA also wants access to Pink Personality records and those of its affiliates in order to "aid the satisfaction of the Judgement" by any means necessary. This includes not only looking at her own assets and business partnerships, but that of Pink Personality and the affiliated parties that either got a mention in this filing or escaped it. However, the judge in this case still hasn't ruled whether the court will allow this proposal to rope the wider team into this.

Nicki Minaj At The 2024 Met Gala

Nicki Minaj at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Initially, BSA filed an arbitration claim against Pink Personality in 2022 over allegations that Nicki Minaj agreed to a September 18, 2018 concert. They claim that they sent a seven-figure amount for her CAA agents to hold in an escrow account. Not only that, but the suit alleges that Queen Barb asked for them to release $250,000 from this account two weeks before the scheduled show, which they complied with. Still, she did not go to the concert, and the promoter's accusations also included the supposition that they attempted to reschedule the show.

Meanwhile, this filing also claims that Nicki Minaj considered a rescheduling but only if they released "additional funds" from the escrow as a "sign of good faith, which they allegedly did through another $250K release. But despite reportedly repeated attempts, she did not reschedule the performance, and BSA got $1.4 million in judgement from Pink Personality in arbitration, plus interest. Following a November 2023 request for L.A. Superior Court to confirm the arbitration award and begin the collection process, it seems like BSA is now on the hunt for their due cash. We'll see whether this is just a bump in the road or a larger issue for the superstar.

