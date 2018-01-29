concert promoter
- MusicBiggie Smalls Nearly Ran Over Concert Promoter With A Bus: ReportIt seems that Biggie reportedly blew off a promoter so fast that he almost ran him over while moving to the next city.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAsian Doll Concert Promoter Fires Back After She Threatens LawsuitAsian Doll says the promoter never paid her for her performance in her hometown. By Aron A.
- RandomDaBaby Settles $100K Lawsuit With Concert Promoter Over Failed Massachusetts ShowThe rapper reportedly bailed on the event after getting into an altercation with a fan outside of the venue last year.By Erika Marie
- GossipDaBaby Threatened With Lawsuit By Promoter If Rapper Doesn't Settle: ReportThe promoter's attorney's reportedly have given DaBaby until the end of next week.By Erika Marie
- MusicBoosie Badazz Is Livid After DaBaby's Arrest: "I'ma F*ck That Concert Promoter Up"Boosie Badazz is upset and this likely has to do with the fact he just booked DaBaby for "Boosie Bash 2020."By Aron A.
- MusicBruno Mars Demands $1M Concert Promoter Lawsuit Be Thrown OutBruno Mars is calling it a fraud. By Chantilly Post
- CrimeKodak Black Ordered To Pay $90K To Concert Promoter: ReportKodak Black reportedly missed a few shows when he had a contract. By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeKodak Black Served With Legal Documents Over $500K Lawsuit From PromoterKodak Black's locked up but his legal issues continue to pile up.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Served With Lawsuit While Behind BarsA concert promoter says that the rapper owes him money.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Game Failed To Show Up At His Own Concert After Already Getting Paid: ReportThe Game was a no show to his Teesside University concert.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Sued By Concert Promoter For Constant Legal TroublesKodak's multiple arrests have promoters wanting their money back.
By David Saric