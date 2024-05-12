Nicki Minaj Continues Going After Blogger Who Labeled Her A "Cokehead"

Nicki Minaj is continuing to take legal action against blogger Marley Green, who allegedly accused her of being a "cokehead" in a video posted on Twitter. Minaj originally filed the lawsuit against Green, who goes by the name “Nosey Heaux,” back in 2022, claiming that the clip is defamatory. In the latest update, AllHipHop reports that Minaj sent a letter to the judge back in March to provide a status update and a proposal for the case. Green asked for an extension to reply but apparently still failed to do so. In turn, Minaj argues she waived any objections to the relief she's seeking. ​

Minaj has also accused Green of failing to comply with multiple discovery requests. As noted by AllHipHop, she, in turn, requests precluding the defendants from seeking any further discovery, preventing them from offering any evidence in opposition to Nicki Minaj’s anticipated motion for summary judgment or at any hearing or trial, and banning them from interposing any objections to the discovery requests. ​

Nicki Minaj Attends The Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj during the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

Additionally, Minaj wants access to various documents related to Green’s alleged statements about her drug use and the number of views and comments on the video she posted about it. Together, that will help Minaj quantify the tangible damages to her reputation.

The lawsuit with Green isn't the only legal drama Minaj has made headlines for this week. According to RadarOnline, a former concert promoter by the name of BS Associates Company Limited (BSA) is trying to collect a million-dollar judgment from her regarding a 2018 deal to perform in China that allegedly fell through. They previously received a $1.4 million award from Minaj's company, Pink Personality. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

