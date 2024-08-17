Nicki Minaj Reaches Settlement With YouTuber Who Accused Her Of Cocaine Use

Billboard Women In Music 2019 Presented By YouTube Music
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj accepts the Gamechanger Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard)
Nicki Minaj sued YouTuber Marley Green, otherwise known as Nosey Heaux, in 2022.

Back in 2022, Nicki Minaj filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Marley Green, otherwise known as Nosey Heaux. The suit in question was over a video of Green making various false claims about the "FTCU" performer, including that she uses cocaine. She labeled Nicki a “cokehead” and alleged that she was “shoving all this cocaine up her nose.”

Now, the rapper has come out victorious, as they've finally reached a settlement. As part of the settlement, Green has agreed not to publicly discuss Nicki, her husband Kenneth Petty, or her son Papa Bear in the future. She also had to acknowledge that “everything she said about Nicki Minaj using or abusing cocaine was false.”

Nicki Minaj Comes Out Victorious In Legal Battle With YouTuber

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

She also must admit publicly that “she never had any evidence of Nicki Minaj using or abusing cocaine or any other drug.” If Green ends up breaching the agreement, she must pay Nicki $50K for each offense, according to TMZ. While Green is no longer allowed to accuse Nicki of using drugs, she's far from the first person to do so. Earlier this year, countless social media users accused her of going on a "coke rant" about Megan Thee Stallion following the release of her track, "Hiss."

At the time, Nicki denied the allegations, insisting she's never used the substance. “Whenever you see the words ‘coke rant’ you know they mad,” she wrote on X. “If y’all hear how loud I’m laughing. [laughing emojis]. I’ve never done coke in my life. But if I did, I’d do it proudly." What do you think of Nicki Minaj finally settling her lawsuit against Nosey Heaux? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

