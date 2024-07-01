Nicki Minaj Fires Back At Deb Antney For Trying To Make Amends With Lil Kim

2015 Billboard Music Awards - Show
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 17: Recording artist Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj wasn't happy about the interview.

Nicki Minaj went off on her former manager, Deb Antney, in a lengthy rant on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night after the music executive revealed she once tried to squash a beef between the Pink Friday 2 rapper and Lil Kim behind her back. Speaking during a recent interview, Antney explained: “I think that we all would love to see that but people would have to be willing to do that. And to be perfectly honest with you, and [Nicki Minaj] gonna kill me for saying even this, but I did reach out to Kim.”

Afterward, Minaj expectedly was upset. "Isn’t it funny how you left out the biggest part of the story?" she began in her post. "I didn’t ask you to do a THING! You told me AFTER THE FACT & I SCREAMED ON YOU & told you if you reach out to ppl now that you’re being seen around me, they will THINK it’s coming FROM ME so to NEVER do that again w/o discussing it with me FIRST. I said I’d never want that & that now she’d think that message came from me which is not cool." In between paragraphs, she celebrated the success of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Nicki Minaj Performs On The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

She concluded: "You laughed it off & said her & foxy should come out I said no. I’d only want foxy to come out on stage with me, she’s like family to me. No disrespect. God bless everyone & our children!!! Let us all do our thing & thank God for LIFE. Stop using my name for clickbait in 2024. We get it!!!!! I’m dat btch!!!!!! How dare you? Interviews? Chiiiiiiiiiiiiii WOO WEE!!!!! This world, man, this world. Love yourself deeply."

Nicki Minaj Addresses Deb Antney

Check out Minaj's full response to Antney above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
