Nicki Minaj Scares The Barbz With Hiatus Rumors After Winning BET's Best Female Rap Artist Award

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
This scare comes as a result of Nicki Minaj's recent call-out of her former manager Deb Antney for trying to solve beef behind her back.

Nicki Minaj is still on top, as she won the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award at the 2024 BET Awards last night (Sunday, June 30) in Los Angeles. However, a recent social media spat has some Barbz thinking that she might go on another hiatus soon thanks to her reply to a fan's comment about the Deb Antney situation. For those unaware, Roman's former manager reached out to Lil Kim to see if she and Nicki could squash their beef. The Trinidadian MC was not happy at all with Antney allegedly going behind her back to set this up, and lamented that she's not letting her grow on her own.

"Nicki please we don't need another hiatus," a fan commented wrote to Nicki Minaj under an Instagram post, and her response is what sent fans into a frenzy. "well thank lil Debbie!!!!" she replied. "Deb refuse to let me grow up. She think I'm a kid, HER kid at that! I'm grown!" The allegedly conflicted Ice Spice collaborator had blasted Antney in a lengthy Twitter rant, so we wouldn't be surprised if there's more in the tuck.

Nicki Minaj Sends Fans Into Panic With Hiatus Hints

"Isn’t it funny how you left out the biggest part of the story?" Nicki Minaj wrote to Deb Antney. "I didn’t ask you to do a THING! You told me AFTER THE FACT & I SCREAMED ON YOU & told you if you reach out to ppl now that you’re being seen around me, they will THINK it’s coming FROM ME so to NEVER do that again w/o discussing it with me FIRST. I said I’d never want that & that now she’d think that message came from me which is not cool.

"You laughed it off & said her & foxy should come out I said no," Nicki Minaj continued. "I’d only want foxy to come out on stage with me, she’s like family to me. No disrespect. God bless everyone & our children!!! Let us all do our thing & thank God for LIFE. Stop using my name for clickbait in 2024. We get it!!!!! I’m dat btch!!!!!! How dare you? Interviews? Chiiiiiiiiiiiiii WOO WEE!!!!! This world, man, this world. Love yourself deeply."

