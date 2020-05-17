hiatus
- SongsFredo Kicks A "Dave Flow" In His Latest ReleaseFredo gets busy on his new single, "Dave Flow."By Aron A.
- MusicKevin Abstract Says He's Deactivating Twitter AccountKevin Abstract says he's going to deactivate his Twitter account.By Cole Blake
- MusicBTS Disbands To Work On Solo Projects, Insists They're Not Breaking UpIt is unclear when the international hitmakers will join together, but they each spoke about their need to step away from the limelight to grow and mature.By Erika Marie
- MusicBrockhampton Announce Final Album Before Indefinite HiatusBrockhampton are releasing a final album before going on an indefinite hiatus.By Cole Blake
- MusicBrockhampton Announce "Indefinite Hiatus," & Cancel Tour DatesBrockhampton are going on an indefinite hiatus.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Kid LAROI Issues Statement Announcing HiatusThe Kid LAROI released the music video for "STILL CHOSE YOU" and announced he's going on hiatus until his debut album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWale Says He's "Extremely Sick" & Announces Social Media HiatusWale takes a break from social media as he deals with an illness.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Says Her Musical Hiatus & Motherhood Were Good For Her Mental HealthThe acclaimed artist opened up about the benefits of her musical break. By Madusa S.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Announces HiatusMegan Thee Stallion is charging up before her next takeover.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKehlani Takes Social Media Hiatus To Cope With Loss Of Ryan BowersAfter news broke about Ryan Bowers' suicide, Kehlani announced that she'll be taking a break from social media to deal with losing so many friends this past year.By Lynn S.
- GramTekashi 6ix9ine Quits Instagram For His SafetyTekashi 6ix9ine is going dark on social media until he's off of house arrest, deactivating his pages.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Announces Release Date For New Music Video Before Taking IG Hiatus6ix9ine announced that his new music video will drop this Friday, and that he'll be taking a break from Instagram until then.By Lynn S.