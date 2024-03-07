Comethazine Shocks Fans With Transition Into Rock Music Following Two-Year Hiatus

Comethazine is an artist who burst onto the scene back in 2018 with his now-iconic track "Walk." At the time, the song was known for its incredible music video that came courtesy of Lyrical Lemonade. Furthermore, the track had skeletal production and murderous bars that made the artist come across as a sociopath. Overall, it was a recipe for success that carried over into the artist's Bawskee projects. For five years, Comethazine remained consistent with his craft, until he just up and left with no explanation.

Yesterday, Comethazine made his return to Instagram for the first time in two years. Fans were pretty stunned to hear from him, however, it was nice to know that he's doing alright. In fact, it appears as though the artist has come through with a rebrand of sorts. He is now rocking a mustache and is dressing like a '70s rockstar. Additionally, it looks like he's been taking some guitar lessons. In the video down below, Comethazine can be heard playing a lick, and it sounds pretty amazing.

Read More: Comethazine Is Content With Being A Lone Wolf On "Comethazine The Album"

Comethazine Is Trying Something New

As you can imagine, social media was flooded with fans who were shocked by the change. When you think about Comethazine's early work, it's hard to imagine him pivoting this hard. That said, it is always cool to watch an artist evolve. Clearly, he has a passion for rock, and he wanted to go away for a couple of years to perfect his craft. Hopefully, he follows this up with a new song or even an album in the not-so-distant future. We'd love to know if he is exploring the rock sound further or if he is simply engaging in some well-thought-out promo.

Fans React

Let us know what you think of the new rebrand, in the comments section below. Are you here for it? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Comethazine Announces "Comethazine The Album" With New Single "Six Flags"