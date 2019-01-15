transformation
- Pop CultureTop Hip-Hop Turnarounds Of 2023Having pushed through adversity and come out stronger on the other side, these figures deserve a nod for their efforts this year.By Caroline Fisher
- Life9lokkNine's New Prison Photos Reveal Dramatic Transformation9lokkNine was hit with a seven-year sentence in late 2021.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna Reveals Dramatic Transformation Photos After Dissolving Facial FillersApart from the changes to her face, Chyna also had her breast implants reduced, as well as injections removed from her butt.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJordyn Woods' Weight Loss Has Social Media Speculating She Used OzempicPeople have a lot to say about Jordyn's new body-ody-ody.By Hayley Hynes
- GramKhloe Kardashian Stuns With Major Physical Transformation In New PhotoFans have noted Khloe Kardashian's changing appearance.By Aida C.
- Pop CultureLil Terrio Shows Off New Look After Losing 150 PoundsLil Terrio has lost over 150 pounds since beginning his weight loss journey.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureIggy Azalea's Old Photos Resurface Online & Fans Can't Believe How Much She's ChangedTen-year-old photos of Iggy Azalea have resurfaced online and fans are amazed at how different the rapper looks today.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJordyn Woods Dragged For Sharing Extreme Weight Loss PhotosJordyn Woods shared her weight loss transformation pictures, but fans are shaming her in the comments.By Alex Zidel
- Antics6ix9ine Reveals "Real Reason" Why He Left Music & InstagramTekashi 6ix9ine shares his before and after weight loss pictures.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAction Bronson Has Lost 130 Pounds In Less Than A YearAction Bronson details his 127-pound weight loss for Men's Health.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKanye West Gives Kim Kardashian "Enchanted Forest" Bathroom SurpriseKim Kardashian was stunned when she walked into her bathroom to find that it had been transformed into an "enchanted forest" thanks to Kanye.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureSummer Walker Fans Shocked By How Different She Looks NowAfter Summer Walker posted some photos of herself while announcing her upcoming EP, fans reacted to just how strikingly different she looks now.By Lynn S.
- GramAnderson .Paak Is Unrecognizable In New Throwback PostAnderson .Paak posted an old photo of himself on Instagram for Throwback Thursday, showing off his dramatic transformation over the years.By Lynn S.
- TV"L&HH" Star Tokyo Vanity Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Tokyo Vanity took to Instagram to show off the progress she's made on her fitness journey.By Lynn S.
- GramGucci Mane Shows Off Insane Six Pack In Before & After Fitness Transformation PhotosGucci has come a long way on his fitness journey.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentGucci Mane Shares Jaw-Dropping Transformation PhotosGucci Mane nailed the Glo Up challenge.By Aida C.
- MusicGucci Mane Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary Since His Release From Federal PrisonGucci Mane thanks his wife.By Aron A.
- MusicGucci Mane Shares Before & After Shirtless Photos: From Flab To AbsGucci Mane threw it back a few years to compare his physique then and now.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Shares BTS Transformation Into Tommy Lee For Netflix's "The Dirt"Is MGK really MGK without his tattoos?By Chantilly Post
- MusicDJ Khaled Is Shedding Weight At A High Rate In New Comparison PhotoDJ Khaled is getting closer and closer to his goal weight.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled Shares Before & After Weight Loss PhotosDJ Khaled went from 293 lbs to 250 lbs.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCaitlyn Jenner Shares The Best 10-Year Challenge: From Bruce To CaitlynCaitlyn Jenner might have just won this entire challenge.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKevin Smith Shares Dramatic Photos Of His Weight LossHe's come a long way from "too fat to fly."By Brynjar Chapman