N.O.R.E. Impresses Fat Joe With Shocking Hair Transformation: “It’s Real!”

Late last month, N.O.R.E. took to social media to announce that he'd be growing his hair out in an attempt to beat the "bald" allegations once and for all. Now, the Drink Champs host is proudly sporting his new style, but the transformation is almost too impressive for fans and peers to believe. According to him, however, it's 100 percent real.

One of the first of N.O.R.E.'s friends to weigh in on his new look was Fat Joe, who seems to have taken a liking to it, based on a recent social media post. N.O.R.E. shared a clip of himself and the rapper on Instagram earlier this week, in which Fat Joe brushes his hair in disbelief. “It’s real!” he repeated. The transformation was even enough to get Fat Joe to consider one of his own, joking that he might head to Turkey sometime soon.

Fat Joe Is Amazed By N.O.R.E.'s New Hair

“U know it’s bad when ya best freind / brother don’t belive you and think u went to turkey [crying face emojis] this isn’t right !! This my real sh*t,” N.O.R.E. captioned his post. He later went on to credit an at-home hair dye kit for his revitalized appearance, the same one previously promoted by Fat Joe and DJ Khaled.

His new hair isn't the only thing N.O.R.E. has changed up about his appearance in recent months, however. Earlier this year, he also opened up about his weight loss journey, revealing that several social media users thought it was too good to be true. He faced accusations of using Ozempic, and even being a clone, but insists it was all thanks to time well spent at the gym. What do you think of N.O.R.E.'s new hair? Do you think Fat Joe should look into hair transformation too? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

