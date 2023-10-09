N.O.R.E.’s Bitcoin “Ain’t Worth S**t” Now, He Shares

Apparently the rapper and “Drink Champs” host got caught up in the crypto craze and suffered its plummet.

"Yo my bitcoin or whatever it's called ain't worth s**t!!!" N.O.R.E. ranted in a tweet on Monday (October 9). With that, he seemed to admit that he got caught up in the crypto craze in the 2020s decade, and like so many other, took some losses when the market plummeted. Of course, it's not dead and buried by any means, but it's fair to say that these "Web3" practices, currencies, and online investments like NFTs don't have the same hype around them that they used to. In fact, the Drink Champs host is far from the only hip-hop figure to feel the sting of this, as the rap world went wild with them a while back.

Still, it's at least good to know that Noreaga has some other endeavors to make his money through, and to nurture and grow with his own vision. Drink Champs became a very successful series, and one that resulted in a lot of important news and entertaining commentary. While this choice is eventually up to him, it would be great to see him tap back into this space as an MC once again. That's up in the air, but hopefully N.O.R.E. didn't tie that possibility to his cryptocurrency prospects.

However, this career is something that he clearly looks back on fondly. Recently, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his self-titled debut album, the 46-year-old held a dinner party with his loved ones. "I got to celebrate 25 years of my first album !!!” N.O.R.E. captioned his commemorative post. “I cried in the bathroom didn’t want anyone to see !!! I’m so thankful and greatful and humble !!! If u a cnn fan, a Nore fan or drinkchamps fan I LOVE U AND THANK U!!!"

Meanwhile, it's clear that even if he would have to pay to keep his worthless cryptocurrency, that's not stopping the Queens native. There will likely be much more greatness to come, whether in tangible terms or with Internet content. On that note, let's just hope that his next financial investment won't bite him in the buttocks. For more news and updates on N.O.R.E., check back in with HNHH.

