value
- TechN.O.R.E.'s Bitcoin "Ain't Worth S**t" Now, He SharesApparently the rapper and "Drink Champs" host got caught up in the crypto craze and suffered its plummet.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.9K Views
- MusicDMX's Estate Worth Under $1 Million, Possibly Less Than $50K: ReportDMX's estate was reportedly valued at less than $1 million, and possibly under $50,000, in Westchester court documents.ByAlex Zidel31.1K Views
- NumbersKanye West's Yeezy Gap Projected To Be Worth Nearly A BillionKanye West's Yeezy GAP partnership is projected to be another lucrative endeavor for the hip-hop legend, with an early estimation valuing it at one billion dollars. ByMitch Findlay4.9K Views
- TechMaster P Reacts To Clubhouse Being Valued At $1 BillionMaster P encourages Black entrepreneurs to take their companies public after Clubhouse was reportedly valued at $1 billion.ByAlex Zidel29.7K Views
- MusicJuice WRLD Estate Value RevealedAt the time of his death, Juice WRLD was estimated to be worth approximately $3.3 million.ByAlex Zidel9.4K Views
- StreetwearCoronavirus Leads To Massive Decline In Nike's Market ValueThe Coronavirus continues to be spread around the world and now, Nike is beginning to feel the effects.ByAlexander Cole30.8K Views
- RandomMan Falls Down After Discovering Rolex He Bought In 1974 Is Worth $700KThe man said he paid only $345 bucks for the watch.ByKevin Goddard16.4K Views
- SportsZion Williamson's Broken Sneaker Has Gone Missing, Collectors Value It At $250kThe mysterious whereabouts of Zion Williamson's Nike PG 2.5 continue to haunt the Basketball Division at Nike.ByDevin Ch6.1K Views
- SocietyElon Musk Might Leave Tesla Due To Plummeting Stock Market ValueOutsiders are encouraging the CEO to step down.ByZaynab4.0K Views
- SocietyTesla Just Lost $8 Billion In Shareholder Value This Past WeekExperts predicted a downfall but not to this extent.ByDevin Ch6.1K Views
- LifePapa John's Founder John Schnatter Says Major Sales Drop Is Caused By His AbsenceThe ousted founder refuses to take the blame.
ByZaynab2.5K Views
- SocietyBitcoin's Price Dips Below 7K Prompting A Mixed Response On TwitterSee what Twitter has to say about Bitcoin's latest plunge. ByDavid Saric1.7K Views
- SportsCeltics' Marcus Smart Thinks He's Worth More Than $14 Million Per SeasonDoes he have a justifiable case?ByDevin Ch2.6K Views
- SocietyWarren Buffett Thinks Bitcoin Will "Come To Bad Endings"Speak your mind, Mr. Buffett. ByDavid Saric1294 Views
- LifeFacebook Loses $70 Billion In Over A Week, Advertisers Pull OutThings are not looking so bright for the once-dominant social media juggernaut. ByDavid Saric3.7K Views
- SocietyBitcoin's Value Steadily Decreases After Lawmakers Push For RegulationsThe once-hot commodity is rapidly simmering. ByDavid Saric1.8K Views
- MusicOl' Dirty Bastard's Estate Readies "Dirty Coin" CryptocurrencyIntroducing the Dirty Coin. ByChantilly Post1467 Views
- MusicKim Kardashian's Stocks From Kanye West Have Reportedly Earned Over $30,000As if Kim Kardashian needs more money.ByChantilly Post6.0K Views