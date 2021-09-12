bitcoin
- TechN.O.R.E.'s Bitcoin "Ain't Worth S**t" Now, He SharesApparently the rapper and "Drink Champs" host got caught up in the crypto craze and suffered its plummet.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKodak Black Says He Got $600K In Bitcoin From Drake, Salutes 1090 Jake At RL MiamiYak commended Jake for exposing rappers, and in another instance, exposed Drizzy as quite the generous gentleman.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesMoney Man Drops Gems On New "Red Eye" MixtapeWith features from Babyface Ray, Peezy and Juney Knotzz.By Aron A.
- TechRick Ross Reacts To Crypto Market CrashRick Ross shows his hesitancy when it comes to cryptocurrency again, while the market plummets.By Quam Odunsi
- RandomJay-Z & Jack Dorsey To Bring Bitcoin Education To The Marcy ProjectsJay-Z and Jack Dorsey continue to partner on crypto projects.By Alexander Cole
- RandomBitcoin & Cryptocurrency Take Massive Nose DiveBitcoin is currently at its lowest value in 16 months.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDrake Lost $275,000 In Bitcoin Betting On Masvidal, Colby Covington Addresses It: "Go Back To Selling Sh*tty Albums"While it's chump change to Drake, he still took the L.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicKodak Black Says Drake Gave Him $300K In Bitcoin For No ReasonKodak and Drake's friendship is taking off.By Thomas Galindo
- TechThe Biggest Rapper NFT Drops So FarWe take a look at some of hip-hop's biggest NFT releases.By Robert Blair
- MusicMeek Mill Is Inspired By Money Man's $1M Bitcoin Advance From EmpireMoney Man became the first rapper to receive his label advance in Bitcoin. By Aron A.
- TechMoney Man Becomes First Artist To Be Paid In Bitcoin, Receives $1 Million Advance From EMPIREThe Atlanta rapper received his seven-figure advance in Bitcoin.By Taylor McCloud
- SportsAaron Rodgers Will Have Part Of His Salary Paid In BitcoinAaron Rodgers will be paid in Bitcoin through a partnership with Cash App.By Alexander Cole
- RandomBitcoin Breaks Back Above $60K After Months Of UncertaintyInvestors are gearing up for the announcement of potential Bitcoin ETFs in the United States.By Alexander Cole
- TechBitcoin, Ethereum & The Financial Revolution: A Mini Guide To CryptocurrencyCryptocurrency is in the midst of a massive bull run and with financial literacy on the rise amongst young adults, it's becoming more important than ever before to become acquainted with these new financial systems.By Alexander Cole