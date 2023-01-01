Kodak Black Says He Got $600K In Bitcoin From Drake, Salutes 1090 Jake At RL Miami

Kodak Black is having one wild weekend, as he just performed as one of the biggest artists at Rolling Loud Miami on Friday (July 21). While his set was quite bizarre, what with him rambling on and refusing to leave the stage until the last second, it was nonetheless very entertaining and held many of his big hits. In fact, he even took the time to debut his verse on his new collaboration with 6ix9ine and his girlfriend Yailin la Mas Viral, “Shaka Laka.” Of course, a lot of people aren’t happy with this collab since the rainbow-haired rapper is shunned as a snitch in the hip-hop community, but Kodak doesn’t care. Interestingly enough, Yak also took the time to salute another figure in the rap world that faces similar accusations- and exposes people for it, too.

“That’s why I salute 1090 Jake, for putting all these f**k n***as out there,” Kodak Black said onstage. “I got s**t to do, I got people to take care of, you heard me?” For those unaware, 1090 Jake often makes headlines by posting alleged paperwork of rappers online, which always causes a lot of debate. One recent hip-hop affiliate who faced this was Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas.

Read More: Maino Shares His Apathetic Thoughts On The 6ix9ine & Kodak Black Collab

Kodak Black Shows Love To 1090 Jake Onstage

However, that wasn’t all the Rolling Loud-related Kodak Black content that graced this week. Another was an interview that MONTREALITY did with him at Rolling Loud Portugal, an animated conversation that held a behind-the-scenes look at his industry relationships. At one point, the Florida MC shouted out a certain Canadian superstar for his generosity and support. “That boy Aubrey!” he exclaimed. “That’s my dog. Drake sent me like 600 bands in Bitcoin. Drake dropped that s**t on me. He said I’m his favorite rapper. I love that n**a.”

Yak Shouts Out Drake

Meanwhile, Kodak may have just done a 6ix9ine collab, but he has bigger dreams to pursue. Recently, he expressed his belief that he and Katy Perry, who are on the same label, could cook up some real heat together. Hopefully that wild crossover arrives one day, and if not, a Drake feature will certainly do the trick. Regardless, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kodak Black, Drake, and 1090 Jake.

Read More: Kodak Black Claims He & Drake Have Enough Songs To Release An Album

[via]