Kodak Black is a huge rap star, huge enough to the point where pop crossovers and smash hits are definitely in the cards for him. After all, just last year, he teased a collaboration with Ed Sheeran after bestowing a chain upon him, and they seemed to have a good time. As wild and improbable as that team-up may sound, it just speaks to Yak’s impact, status, and success in the game. However, there are still a lot of big fish to fry on his queue when it comes to dream collaborations. Moreover, during a recent conversation he had with a fan (or reporter, or something else entirely), he revealed that one of his wishes is to link up with a certain firework-spouting superstar on wax.

Furthermore, Kodak Black remarked that he and Katy Perry are on the same label when answering a question about which artists he’d like to collaborate with outside of hip-hop. In addition, the Florida MC also noted his skills with ghostwriting, suggesting that it doesn’t even have to be an official feature. According to the Pistolz & Pearlz artist, he writes pretty good pop music. All in all, it seems like what he wants the most is to just work with these big names in any way, soak in the knowledge, and sharpen his skills in the process.

Read More: Kodak Black Auditioned For Nickelodeon As A Child

Kodak Black Wants To Work With Katy Perry

Also, the 26-year-old actually did link up with a celebrity recently, but they don’t make pop music; he manages The Game and Blueface. Wack 100 recently pulled up to Miami, and a picture surfaced of the two of them together. It’s unclear what it was for; just a quick hang, a business proposition, maybe getting a feature sorted out? Regardless, considering the music executive’s notoriety, anything is fair game when it comes to these two, so we’ll have to wait and see if anything manifests.

Yak & Wack

Meanwhile, Wack had previously on the assumption that Kodak Black’s comments on Lauren London were what provoked a 2022 shooting. Although the rapper denied these claims, it didn’t seem to result in anything. Maybe that’s part of what they spoke of in Miami, or maybe Wack 100 actually has Katy Perry’s number locked and loaded. Probably not, but still, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on these artists.

Read More: Wack 100 Calls Gunna A “Bozo,” Responds To Diss