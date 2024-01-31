N.O.R.E. Shares Update On His Weight Loss Journey: "They Saying Imma Clone"

N.O.R.E. shared an update on his weight loss journey on his Instagram Story on Wednesday. Posting several photos of himself after a workout, he remarked: "They saying imma clone." It's the latest update in a series of posts the Drink Champs host has made as of late.

Earlier this week, he shared a video of one jog he went on in honor of marathon runners. "In honor of my family in the marathon I wanted to honor them by doing 10miles today," he captioned the post. "I ended up doing 11 big up my camara @bellaneri3 and @spkillamuzik @spkilla99 on the movie congrats @losantonio @bigmitya drinking wit metals on today!!! Dragon fly yande!!!"

N.O.R.E. isn't the only voice in hip-hop who has been making headlines for their weight loss. 50 Cent has also caught similar attention on social media, with some users even accusing him of being on Ozempic. “Everybody talking about weight loss,” he responded on Instagram. “I was in the gym, I was working the f*ck out, man. And they say it was Ozempic. I was running, I was doing what I had to do. You see me on tour, I ran around. I was 253 pounds. I came down, I’m 210 right now, right. How you feel about it? You tell me how you feel about it later, right.” 50 also recently recalled fans calling him fat after his performance at the Super Bowl in 2022. "I done turned into Mr let’s make a deal on these h*es," he wrote on Instagram. "the fvck you gonna tell me now? Yall was calling me fat at the super bowl don’t think I forgot that s*t! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

