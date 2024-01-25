50 Cent Responds To Ozempic Allegations, Reveals How He Really Lost 43 Pounds

It's not like 50 Cent's ever been super scrawny or too big for his britches, but fans still can't believe his weight loss. Moreover, recent Instagram posts opened up a conversation about how much he looks than a couple of years ago, with some fans even accusing him of using slimming drugs like Ozempic to achieve these results. Through a recent Instagram post, the rapper commented on these theories and maintained that everything we see is the product of hard work. "You want to talk about weight loss?" he said of his 40-pound loss. "I was in the gym, I was working the f**k out, man.

"They're gonna says it's Ozempic," 50 cent continued. "I was running, I was running, I was doing what I had to do. You've seen me on tour, I run around. I was 253 pounds, I've came down, I'm 210 right now. Tell me how you feel about it, you tell me how you feel about it later." According to an alleged source report from Page Six, this is the result of a "rigorous" eight-month fitness journey that saw him go to the gym "three hours a day, every day." As the G-Unit mogul explained, it was in service to his recent tour, The Final Lap, which began in July of 2023.

Read More: 50 Cent Moves To Collect $50K Judgement From Teairra Mari

50 Cent Attends Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Birthday Dinner

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: 50 Cent attends birthday dinner for Cuba Gooding Jr. hosted by 50 Cent at Sopra Miami on December 31, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

However, that's not the only personal, physical, and health-related routine that he's keeping up. The Queens legend related this workout regiment to his decision to practice abstinence, also via Instagram. "I’m focused, man," 50 Cent captioned a recent post on the social media platform. "Practicing abstinence is helping me train harder. I feel great I think more people should try it. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

"My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted," the 48-year-old had expressed as his New Year's resolution for 2024. "I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level." Looks like hitting the gym is something that he will also continue as a New Year's commitment. For more news and the latest updates on 50 Cent, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: 50 Cent Challenges Kai Cenat To Prove He’s Good Enough To Appear On “Power”

[via]