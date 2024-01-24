50 Cent Moves To Collect $50K Judgement From Teairra Mari

Back in 2018, Teairra Mari took legal action against her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad, accusing him of hacking into her Instagram account and posting a compromising video of her. She removed the video from her account shortly after it was posted. 50 Cent had already reposted it on his own account, however. She sued both Abdul-Ahad and Fif at the time, claiming that they intended to “sexually objectify, threaten, intimidate, humiliate and degrade her.”

50 Cent denied the allegations, arguing that the video had already circulated before he decided to post it. The following year, he won the revenge porn lawsuit and was awarded $30K, which she's reportedly failed to pay. On top of the initial judgment, Mari was ordered to pay $5K in sanctions, and now $14K in interest.

50 Cent Won't Back Down

Earlier this week, 50 Cent filed a writ of execution, which has since been obtained by Radar Online. The writ of execution will allow the sheriff to collect the money 50 Cent is owed, doing whatever is necessary and legal to get it. If Mari continues not to pay up, he'll be able to take his efforts up a notch. This could include having her driver's license suspended, placing a lien on her property, and more.

50 Cent first filed a writ of execution against Mari in 2021, seeking upwards of $37K at the time. This wasn't enough to get her to pay him what she owed, however. He then proceeded to put her on blast on Instagram. “Young lady you’re going to learn to have respect for the legal system whether you like it or not," he wrote. What do you think of 50 Cent filing a writ of execution to collect the money Teairra Mari owes him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

