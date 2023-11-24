Teairra Mari's gearing up to make her return to the limelight. The singer recently performed at the 2023 edition of the I Love RNB Festival. The event was held in Long Beach, California on May 27, 2023, where Mari performed a 30-minute set at the “RnB Isn’t Dead” stage. Following the event, Hollywood Unlocked teased Mari’s performance as her long-awaited comeback.

A major reason why she's laid low is due to the leak of her sex tape, leading to the infamous case involving 50 Cent. It has been four years since the legal battle between 50 Cent and Teairra Mari concluded. However, in the time since then, Fif reminded us on multiple occasions that Mari had yet to pay him while she's made it clear that she "ain't got it." Still, the legendary rapper has a reputation for poking fun online. As such, it’s no surprise that he has taken several opportunities to troll Mari over the years. Some would argue that he has the right to do so, seeing as she does owe him money.

How It All Began

WOODLAND HILLS, CA - MAY 17: Teairra Mari (C) and her attorneys Lisa Bloom (L) and Walter Mosely speak during a press conference about new legal action against rapper 50 Cent and Akbar Abdul-Ahad at The Bloom Firm on May 17, 2018 in Woodland Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

In early May 2018, Mari broke up with her then-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad. This was a decision she made because she found out he had been cheating on her. Subsequently, a sex tape featuring Mari was leaked on the internet on May 9, 2018. Following that incident, she proceeded to file a revenge porn lawsuit against Abdul-Ahad. However, he was not facing the lawsuit alone, as Teairra Mari sued 50 Cent, who shared a photo from the leaked sex tape on Instagram. The Love & Hip Hop star announced the lawsuit in a press conference held on May 17th, 2018.

The Lawsuit

Soon after the leak, Mari took to social media to address the issue. A post she shared on X (formerly Twitter), reads: “Recently, my social media was compromised by someone I who I felt was deserving of my love and trust. That person proved to be untrustworthy and posted footage of what in the moment was private and sacred. Moving forward, I recognize the need to be more cautious and discerning. My hope is for women to remain strong and dignified when they find themselves having to address hateful and juvenile acts by former lovers who find it difficult to act in an adult manner. Revenge Porn is a crime in California and I will be in pursuit of justice.”

Afterwards, Teairra Marie moved to sue her ex-boyfriend, and 50 Cent as well. During the press conference, she stated why she believed her ex-boyfriend was the one who leaked the tape. “He had my Instagram password, so he posted them on my Instagram to make me look terrible,” she explained about the “sex tape and obscene photo” that had been uploaded. “Then, his good friend, 50 Cent, posted the obscene photo of me on his Instagram,” she shared further.

According to Mari, by the time the post was taken down from 50’s Instagram, the damage had already been done. Following censorship on Instagram, the rapper complained on the platform, announcing that he would be leaving. On May 10, 2018, he captioned the post he shared: “I’m leaving IG, I’m going back to Twitter. They take s**t down off my page without notifying me. #censorthesenuts.”

Judge Dismisses All Claims Against 50 Cent

NEW YORK - JULY 28: Actor/rapper Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent attends the Cinema Society & 2(x)ist screening of "Twelve" at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on July 28, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

50 Cent denied all allegations made against him by Teairra Mari after she filed the lawsuit. According to the Power star, by the time he posted the picture, it was already all over the internet. Furthermore, he insisted that he posted without any ill intent. By the time the two met in court in January 2019, things did not lean in Mari's favor. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the judge who presided over the case dismissed all claims against Fif. Subsequently, the rapper requested for Mari to pay his entire legal bill of $161,660.15. However, the judge only granted him a percentage of that, ordering Mari to pay $30,618 instead.

Social Media Spats

Over the years, 50 Cent and Teairra Mari have famously had some heated social media spats. Since Mari lost the case, 50 has repeatedly taunted her, typically on Instagram. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Fif wrote, “Remember this, Smh she better give me my money before it start to feel like she went to college and her student loans catching up with her.” Additionally, the rapper captioned other now-deleted posts “I want my money now. Get the strap,” and “B**ch, I’m not gonna tell you again,” among others.

While 50 Cent is usually the one to start the fire, Teairra Mari has responded to a few of his roasts. In 2019, Mari taunted the rapper in an Instagram post that was captioned, “See I was just about to Pay ur rat ass too. Now, #iaintgotit #youaintgettinit...," later inspiring a diss track called "I Ain't Got It."

In another deleted Instagram post, she fired shots at him again, writing, “Flattery will get you everywhere KURTISSS….BUTSTILL #IaintGOTit #GetTheStrapON #getrichordie.” This was in response to a comment the rapper had left on an earlier post from Mari where she had a new wig on. The comment read: “This nut thinks she’s not going to pay. Somebody tell her they will lock her a** up for not responding in New York. Oh you will get it, talking about she ain’t got it. That’s a new wig b***ch, where is my money?”

Surprisingly, it’s been some time since 50 made jabs at her. Nevertheless, when it comes to the rapper, one can never let their guard down. Unless she has already paid him, he could spring up any day now, dragging Mari again. While their legal battle is over, it seems 50 Cent and Teairra Mari may still have some unfinished business.

