Teairra Mari was the kind of R&B singer who was plucked up by Jay-Z and signed away to Def Jam at age 16, releasing a fairly successful single, "Make Her Feel Good;" the remix of which featured Kanye West. Unfortunately, she was also the kind of R&B singer who would get a call on her prom night, informing her that she would be dropped from the label due to poor sales, despite not much in the way of promotion. Not to be deterred, Teairra released her first mixtape in 2009, which featured appearance by Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Soulja Boy. With the momentum gained from her mixtapes, she is now recording her next album which will be produced by Rico Love, releasing the lead single, "U Did That." While the album has seen delays, Mari released her fifth mixtape, called "Unfinished Business."

Photo credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images