Fat Joe Delivers Hilarious Ozempic Halloween Costume

Fat Joe is someone who is a legend in the hip-hop world. Over the decades, he has been able to give us some classic records. Furthermore, he is someone who is eager to speak on the culture. He has a ton of great insights, and he is not afraid to share them with the world. Moreover, he likes to give artists their flowers, which is always nice to see. Some oldheads can be pretty cranky about matters, but that has simply not been the case with Joe. Instead, he has been nothing but a pleasure to listen to.

As you may have noticed, last night was Halloween. This is always a good time to come out with a clever costume that is going to get people talking. Overall, Fat Joe seems to agree with that. He decided to have some fun with his costume, and as you can see in the tweet below, it was a topical costume at that. The rapper went with the Ozempic injection pen. For those who may not know, Ozempic is a medication that helps you lose weight by completely suppressing your appetite.

Fat Joe Has Some Fun

Technically, the drug is supposed to be used to treat diabetes. However, in recent years, people have been using it to lose weight. Some have tried to say that is actually quite dangerous to do this. However, others have spoken about just how life-changing it all is. As with any drug, it does come with some side effects. At the end of the day, there is never zero risk with these things. Either way, Fat Joe definitely got us talking with the costume choice.

With Halloween done, let us know which artist you felt had the best costume. Also, are you rocking with Fat Joe on this one? Or should he not be promoting the drug? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the biggest stories from your favorite artists.

