Chrisean Rock Wows Fans With Post-Prison Transformation

Hollywood Unlocked's 3rd Annual Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: ChriseanRock attends Hollywood Unlocked's 3rd Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Chrisean Rock is making the most of her freedom.

Earlier this month, Chrisean Rock was released from prison following a three-month stay. Immediately, she reunited with her son and revealed that her top priority was being a good parent. It appears as though she's been on the right track since her return home, and even formally changed his name to Chrisean Jesus Porter.

Now, the Baddies star has hopped online to share a clip of herself all made up and sporting a new hairstyle. Clearly, she's feeling herself, and fans are glad to see her back to business as usual. "My favorite back to herself I love to see this," one fan writes. "That's all we want to hear," another notes.

Chrisean Rock Is Back At It After Getting Out Of Prison

While Chrisean's supporters are certainly happy for the reality star, not everything in her life has been smooth sailing since her release. Earlier this week, she took to Twitter/X to ask her followers for help finding a good rehab facility for her mother Charla. She claimed that Charla has been struggling with addiction, and offered a prayer for her wellbeing. “Mommy you did ya best I love you I’m praying for restoration I love love love you amen amen amen So do anyone know about any great marriage rehabs in DMV pls Dm them !” she wrote in part.

The father of Chrisean's child, Blueface, is also currently behind bars. Last month, the "Thotiana" rapper was handed a four-year sentence, and he's since been moved from the Men’s Central Jail in downtown LA to North Kern State Prison in central California. His new mugshot made its rounds online a few weeks back, showcasing what seems to be a fairly drastic physical transformation. What do you think of Chrisean Rock showing off her post-prison transformation? Are you glad to see her back home? What do you think is next for her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

