Chrisean Rock Wows Fans With Post-Prison Transformation

Chrisean Rock is making the most of her freedom.

Earlier this month, Chrisean Rock was released from prison following a three-month stay. Immediately, she reunited with her son and revealed that her top priority was being a good parent. It appears as though she's been on the right track since her return home, and even formally changed his name to Chrisean Jesus Porter.

Now, the Baddies star has hopped online to share a clip of herself all made up and sporting a new hairstyle. Clearly, she's feeling herself, and fans are glad to see her back to business as usual. "My favorite back to herself I love to see this," one fan writes. "That's all we want to hear," another notes.

Chrisean Rock Is Back At It After Getting Out Of Prison

While Chrisean's supporters are certainly happy for the reality star, not everything in her life has been smooth sailing since her release. Earlier this week, she took to Twitter/X to ask her followers for help finding a good rehab facility for her mother Charla. She claimed that Charla has been struggling with addiction, and offered a prayer for her wellbeing. “Mommy you did ya best I love you I’m praying for restoration I love love love you amen amen amen So do anyone know about any great marriage rehabs in DMV pls Dm them !” she wrote in part.