Blueface Is All Smiles In New Prison Photos 

Blueface appears to be in good spirits despite the circumstances.

Blueface has been through quite a bit on the legal front in recent months. At the beginning of the year, the "Thotiana" rapper turned himself in for an alleged probation violation. He's been behind bars since and was handed a four-year prison sentence in August. Despite the lengthy sentence, he expects to be home sometime next year, though only time will determine what will actually happen in his case.

Despite his incarceration, Blueface appears to be in good spirits, based on some new photos shared on his Instagram page today. They appear to have been taken during a prison call, which would explain the blurriness, though this is unconfirmed. For now, it's unclear who he could have been speaking with, but they obviously had him in a good mood based on his smile. "Am I missing out or y’all missing me ?" the caption reads.

Blueface's Instagram Shares New Photos Of Him Behind Bars

These new photos of Blueface surface just a couple of weeks after he was transferred from Men’s Central Jail in LA to North Kern State Prison in central California. At the time, he took a new mugshot, which also made its rounds online. The photos also arrive after the mother of his third child, Chrisean Rock, completed her own sentence. The Baddies star returned home earlier this month and has wasted no time getting back to work. She even recently announced that she has a new Zeus series featuring her and Blueface's son coming soon.

"🙏🏽 So Blessed & excited about my New Series, called 'God’s Plan' featuring Chrisean Jesus Porter and I. I’m also making a Special Guest Appearance on BADDIES MIDWEST, all coming soon to @thezeusnetwork!" she told her supporters last week. What do you think of Blueface appearing in new photos from his prison stay on Instagram? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.