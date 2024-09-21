Chrisean Rock Launching New Reality Series With Her Son On Zeus Network

We are sure the internet is so excited about this...

There is a lot of criticism for Chrisean Rock across the internet. So many people online claim to be fed up with hearing about her private life and all of the issues surrounding her. However, no matter how much those people will have you believe that they continue to engage with posts about her, the family, or Blueface. We can only imagine that same cycle will continue as Chrisean Rock has recently announced that she has a show coming to Zeus Network.

She took to Instagram to make the grand reveal, saying, "🙏🏽 So Blessed & excited about my New Series, called “God’s Plan” featuring Chrisean Jesus Porter and I. I’m also making a Special Guest Appearance on BADDIES MIDWEST, all coming soon to @thezeusnetwork!". This is certainly an interesting decision on the part of Chrisean, as she has just become a free woman after being accused of possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute. Additionally, this is going to happen without the father, as Blueface is going to be behind bars for four years.

The Internet Wants Nothing To Do With A Chrisean Rock Zeus Program

Given all of that, you would think that she would maybe just focus on being a parent without the cameras on her. But at the end of the day, this is sort of the norm with Chrisean and the gang. As expected, the internet is yawning and has zero interest in this upcoming program, God's Plan. Here are just some reactions in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk's repost: "Zeus just doing anything now"... "Please put her back in jail lawd"... "Ion like her playin w God fr".