Chrisean Rock Officially Changes Her Son's Name

The internet continues to critique Blueface's baby mama.

Chrisean Rock is now a free woman. For most of the internet that isn't a good thing. Anytime her, her family, or Blueface are brought up, its groans galore. Today, people online are doing more of the same, as the baby mama of the "Thotiana" rapper has announced some more news. Early this morning, she sent out a tweet revealing that she has officially altered the name of her son, Chrisean Jr. If you have been voluntarily keeping up with everything she's been up to/gone through, you may remember that she was wanting to change it since last September.

At the time of birth, his name was Chrisean Malone Jr. However, she decided that it had to be something different. She was pushing for Jonathan Jamall Porter Jr. because, "He has two sons but he don't got a junior yet I don't like it. I don't like it like that", Rock said. Now, things are official, but her baby boy's name is not Jonathan. Instead, she decided to keep Chrisean, but now his middle name is Jesus, and his last is Porter.

Chrisean Jr. Is Now Chrisean Jesus Porter

"Chrisean Jesus Porter is his name it isn't Jr any more just letting y'all know thanks", she sent to X. Overall, the internet doesn't really see this as much of change. "We were calling him Jr. because his name is CHRISEANNNNNNN bird brain smh", one Hollwood Unlocked IG commenter says. "Hes still technically a jr 😭 just SLOWWW", another adds. It's been said before, but everyone seems to be done with Chrisean in every way.

