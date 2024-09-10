Blueface Makes Institutional Transition Following Sentencing Decision

Blueface is getting his sentence underway.

Authorities have reportedly transferred Blueface to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, where he will serve out his four-year sentence for violating the terms of his probation. He had been behind bars at Los Angeles Men’s Central Jail since his initial January arrest. The probation stemmed from a 2021 case for assault.

Despite the lengthy sentence, Blueface expects to spend significantly less time in the California prison. Speaking with Gina View and DJ Hed for a recent interview on their radio show, Effective Immediately, he explained: “I got a year credit, so that goes down to three years. And I gotta do 33 percent of that.” He noted that he thinks March or April of next year is a realistic timeframe for his release. As for how he's doing, he added: "I'm chilling, man. I'm in my environment…It's like a little break from responsibility…I cut all my hair off I'm about to get the weight cracking. I'm like 180 right now; I’ve never been 180 before. I’m getting sized up, I’m about to bounce out looking like a dalmatian."

Blueface Attends A Los Angeles Clippers Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Rapper Blueface (R) and his son Javaughn J. Porter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on December 11, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

In addition to Blueface, the mother of his youngest child, Chrisean Rock, was also arrested for a probation violation. Despite being able to get out of jail while awaiting her next court date on September 27th, Rock ended up missing her son's first birthday. “Missing a significant event like a first birthday can bring feelings of sadness or regret, but it’s also an opportunity to reflect on the continuous love and care you provide every day,” she wrote on Instagram. “The forgiving ourselves. Moving forward, cherish the moments you have, and remember that God’s grace is sufficient for every need.”

Blueface Moves To North Kern State Prison