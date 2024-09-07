Soulja Boy Puts Blueface On Blast During Rant About “Broke” Haters

BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest Celebrity Basketball Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Soulja Boy performs during halftime of the BET Experience celebrity basketball game on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Soulja Boy says his critics need to get a life.

Soulja Boy and Blueface have a history of not getting along, and despite the latter's ongoing legal issues, their feud doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Earlier this week, Blueface went viral after he was transferred to a different facility to serve his four-year prison sentence. A new mugshot was taken upon arrival, which quickly began to make its rounds online. Fans pointed out a pretty drastic physical transformation, which is to be expected considering the circumstances.

During a recent Instagram Live, Soulja Boy compared his haters to Blueface, arguing that he's still successful while they all fell off. "Y'all ni**as are on a rich ni**a's live," he began. "Y'all broke. Go get a f**kin' life, why y'all watching me?"

Soulja Boy Calls Out Blueface

"Why you in my life right now? You ain't got nothing better to do?" he also asked. "Go get a f**kin' life man... Y'all ni**as gon' end up broke and in jail just like Blueface, b**ch a*s ni**as. Y'all think life a game. Life is jokes and life is sweet." It remains unclear exactly why Blueface was the first person to come to Soulja Boy's mind during his rant. The "Thotiana" rapper has yet to respond.

While Blueface's legal issues persist, the same can't be said for the mother of his son, Chrisean Rock. She was released from prison after roughly three months behind bars earlier this week. Almost immediately, she took to social media to share a lengthy message about her return, and about reuniting with her child Chrisean Jr. According to her, she'll be focusing on him moving forward, as well as some exciting new projects she has in the works. What do you think of Soulja Boy calling out Blueface during his recent rant on Instagram Live? Are you surprised or not? Do you think he'll ever get a response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

