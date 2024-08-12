Soulja Boy Spreads NSFW Rumor About Blueface's Prison Experience

Soulja Boy Performs During BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game

Soulja has yet to walk back the comment, but it wouldn't be the first time he's done so. After accusing Blueface and Chrisean Rock's five-month-old son, Chrisean Jr., of having Down syndrome, he posted an apology video online. "I just feel like that ain't in my character," he said. "Chrisean, I want to apologize to you but since your homie was talking crazy about my son, I had to talk crazy about his son. I know he wouldn't apologize to my baby mama for lying and talking crazy, so I would say that I'm sorry that you got caught in the middle of it. We should leave that between me and him. I'm gonna be the bigger man because I'm just too viral, I'm too pretty. It's not an apology, it's just an understanding."