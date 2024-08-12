Soulja Boy Spreads NSFW Rumor About Blueface's Prison Experience

BET Awards 2023 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Soulja Boy performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Soulja Boy isn't letting up on Blueface.

Soulja Boy shared a wild and unfounded rumor about Blueface on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning, remarking: "heard blue face got r*ped in the booty." The two have been feuding for months so it's far from the first time Soulja has trolled him amid his ongoing prison sentence.

The remark has been receiving mixed responses on social media. One user replied: "Why you still thinking bout this man tho he can’t even reply you on some weird sh*t my boy I thought u had big things going." Another asked: "Making a joke about sexual assault?"

Soulja Boy Performs During BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Soulja Boy performs during halftime of the BET Experience celebrity basketball game on June 29, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Soulja has yet to walk back the comment, but it wouldn't be the first time he's done so. After accusing Blueface and Chrisean Rock's five-month-old son, Chrisean Jr., of having Down syndrome, he posted an apology video online. "I just feel like that ain't in my character," he said. "Chrisean, I want to apologize to you but since your homie was talking crazy about my son, I had to talk crazy about his son. I know he wouldn't apologize to my baby mama for lying and talking crazy, so I would say that I'm sorry that you got caught in the middle of it. We should leave that between me and him. I'm gonna be the bigger man because I'm just too viral, I'm too pretty. It's not an apology, it's just an understanding."

Soulja Boy Spreads Rumors About Blueface

The latest trolling from Soulja comes after a judge sentenced Blueface to four years in prison on drug charges. His manager, Wack 100, is confident he'll be home much sooner than that, however. Be on the lookout for further updates on Soulja Boy and Blueface as well as Chrisean Rock on HotNewHipHop.

