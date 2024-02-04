Soulja Boy Apologizes To Chrisean Rock For Claiming Her Son Has Down Syndrome Amid Blueface Beef

Soulja Boy has had a change of heart.

It goes without saying that Soulja Boy's relationship with Blueface and the mothers of his children has been rocky, to say the least. The two artists have taken various shots at one another on social media, and things were even expected to turn violent when they scheduled a fight late last year. Luckily, nothing ever came of the planned brawl, but Soulja Boy continues to throw jabs online.

Last week, for example, he took aim at Blueface and Chrisean Rock's five-month-old son, Chrisean Jr. He claimed that the little one looks "like he got down syndrome," also making various disparaging comments about his mother. "F*ck that little r*tarded a** baby," he said, "F*ck the baby, f*ck Blueface, f*ck Chrisean! F*ck all three of y’all!" In an unexpected turn of events, however, it appears as though the "Crank That" performer has had a change of heart. Recently, he took to social media to offer Chrisean an apology, at least partially.

Soulja Boy Says Dissing Kids Isn't In His "Character"

"I just feel like that ain't in my character," he begins. "Chrisean, I want to apologize to you but since your homie was talking cr*zy about my son, I had to talk cr*zy about his son. I know he wouldn't apologize to my baby mama for lying and talking cr*zy, so I would say that I'm sorry that you got caught in the middle of it. We should leave that between me and him. I'm gonna be the bigger man because I'm just too viral, I'm too pretty. It's not an apology, it's just an understanding."

What do you think of Soulja Boy's comments on Chrisean Rock and Blueface's son? Do you think he took things too far? What about his recent apology? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

