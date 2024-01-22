Soulja Boy Goes Back On Blueface Apology, Still Wants To Fight

Soulja Boy isn't done with his Blueface feud.

BYCole Blake
Epic Games Hosts Fortnite Party Royale - Arrivals

Soulja Boy says he still wants beef with Blueface, following the latter's rejection of his offer to make peace. Soulja had admitted he went too far by promising $2,000 to anyone in jail to sexually assault him and, in turn, offered to end the dispute, last week. In response to the rejection, Soulja Boy is back in on the feud.

"We ain't squashing sh*t. Ain't no sorries n***a. We beat Blueface on sight every time I see you n***a. You getting beat, n***a. F*ck you talking about?" he said on Instagram Live while pulling out a stack of cash. From there, he called him "the police" and a "snitch."

Soulja Boy Performs At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Soulja Boy performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

As for his original apology, he said over the weekend: “I know what it feel like to be locked down in a jail cell. You don’t know what’s going on on the outside. Ain’t nobody f*ckin’ with you. Ain’t nobody puttin’ money on your books. I got $1000. Whoever know somebody, Blueface’s people, somebody, y’all hit me up. I’m gonna put $1000 on that n***a’s books.” Blueface was appreciative of the apology in response, but wasn't interested in settling their beef. "I still need that fade," he remarked on Instagram.

A post shared by No Jumper 🏀 (@nojumper)

The social media beef isn't the only issue between the two. The mother of Soulja's child is also suing Blueface for defamation. Blueface claimed that they had sex the day before her and Soulja Boy's baby shower back in 2022. Blueface is currently behind bars due to a violation of his probation. He's expected to remain there until the summer. Be on the lookout for further updates on Soulja Boy and Blueface on HotNewHipHop.

[Via]

