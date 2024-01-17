Soulja Boy Scolded By Wack 100 After Advocating For Blueface's Release

Soulja Boy and Blueface have been embroiled in quite the feud as of late. Overall, the two have been threatening one another with some sort of fight. However, that won't be happening anytime soon as Blue was recently arrested. Furthermore, the rapper is now going to have to spend six months in jail. Recently, Soulja Boy advocated for Blueface to be released, although he only did so because he wanted his shot at fighting him. He even had a lengthy soliloquy about freedom and how Soulja would much rather be himself than Blue right now.

“What would y’all rather be doing sitting in jail broke or free with millions of dollars,” Soulja Boy said. “Would y’all rather be rich with millions of dollars chilling doing whatever you want to do or would you rather be in jail broke owing $14 million and getting sued? Come on, there’s levels to this. You don’t want no real smoke. They going out sad about Big Draco.” This has subsequently led to some very strong words from none other than Wack 100. Below, you can see what he had to say.

Wack 100 Calls Out Blueface

“@souljaboy YOUR LOOKING LIKE A REAL REAL COWARD,” Wack 100 said. “YOU DIDN’T HAVE THAT ENERGY WHEN @bluefasebabyy WAS OUT. HE AINT GOT LONG. IM STILL HERE HE’S STILL HERE. WE TALKED TO YA BABY MOMMA SHE SAID YOU CALLED QUESTIONED HER BOUT GETTING HIT & YOU AINT ANSWERED HER CALLS SINCE .. YOU AINT GONE JUST GET THAT OFF. GO THE OTHER WAY BEFORE.” Wack has never shied away from being confrontational, and this is yet another example of that. Only time will tell whether or not Big Draco responds.

Let us know what you think about this feud, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

