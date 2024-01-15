Soulja Boy Calls For Blueface's Release From Jail So They Can Fight

Soulja Boy wants Blueface to get out of jail, solely so the two can fight. He explained his position while further dissing the rapper on Instagram Live, earlier this weekend. Blueface is behind bars for violating his probation.

"[What] would you rather be doing? Sitting in jail broke or free with millions of dollars?" Soulja asked. "Would you rather be rich with millions of dollars chillin' doing whatever you want to do or would you rather be in jail broke owing $14 million and getting sued? C'mon, there's level to this sh*t, he don't want no real smoke."

Read More: Blueface & Soulja Boy Beef Escalates As Latter Threatens A Shootout

Soulja Boy Performs On Tour In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Soulja Boy performs onstage during his SouljaWorld tour at Buckhead Theatre on September 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

From there, a fan asked if he's happy to see Blueface in jail. "Hell nah, free that n***a, man. So we can beat his ass. I don't wish jail on my worst enemy," Soulja remarked. The two have been going back and forth on social media for weeks. Earlier this month, Soulja suggested they meet up to settle their differences in person. "All that Internet s**t, playing back and forth," Soulja exclaimed at the time. "Let’s die, let’s meet up and die. Let’s die. ASAP. Let’s meet right now. Whenever you see this Live, DM me the addy. Let’s shoot it up, let’s shoot it out." Check out his latest comments on Blueface below.

Soulja Boy Calls Out Blueface

Soulja Boy doesn't want Blueface in jail because he wants to fight him. "Free that n***a, man. I don't wish jail on my worst enemy." pic.twitter.com/Wjo7CqKeE7 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 14, 2024

Tensions between Soulja and Blueface flared up when the latter claimed he could beat Soulja in a Verzuz battle. In fact, he claimed he could "outperform anybody hit-for-hit." Be on the lookout for further updates on Soulja Boy and Blueface on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Soulja Boy’s Baby Mama Files Blueface Defamation Lawsuit Over Pre-Baby Shower Intercourse Claims

[Via]