Soulja Boy Calls For Blueface's Release From Jail So They Can Fight

Soulja Boy says he wouldn't wish jail on his worst enemy.

BYCole Blake
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Soulja Boy wants Blueface to get out of jail, solely so the two can fight. He explained his position while further dissing the rapper on Instagram Live, earlier this weekend. Blueface is behind bars for violating his probation.

"[What] would you rather be doing? Sitting in jail broke or free with millions of dollars?" Soulja asked. "Would you rather be rich with millions of dollars chillin' doing whatever you want to do or would you rather be in jail broke owing $14 million and getting sued? C'mon, there's level to this sh*t, he don't want no real smoke."

Read More: Blueface & Soulja Boy Beef Escalates As Latter Threatens A Shootout

Soulja Boy Performs On Tour In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Soulja Boy performs onstage during his SouljaWorld tour at Buckhead Theatre on September 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

From there, a fan asked if he's happy to see Blueface in jail. "Hell nah, free that n***a, man. So we can beat his ass. I don't wish jail on my worst enemy," Soulja remarked. The two have been going back and forth on social media for weeks. Earlier this month, Soulja suggested they meet up to settle their differences in person. "All that Internet s**t, playing back and forth," Soulja exclaimed at the time. "Let’s die, let’s meet up and die. Let’s die. ASAP. Let’s meet right now. Whenever you see this Live, DM me the addy. Let’s shoot it up, let’s shoot it out." Check out his latest comments on Blueface below.

Soulja Boy Calls Out Blueface

Tensions between Soulja and Blueface flared up when the latter claimed he could beat Soulja in a Verzuz battle. In fact, he claimed he could "outperform anybody hit-for-hit." Be on the lookout for further updates on Soulja Boy and Blueface on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Soulja Boy’s Baby Mama Files Blueface Defamation Lawsuit Over Pre-Baby Shower Intercourse Claims

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.