Soulja Boy Brutally Clowns Blueface Over Four-Year Prison Sentence

BYAlexander Cole1472 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Moroccan Playboy Nights Birthday Celebration For French Montana
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Soulja Boy attends Moroccan Playboy Nights birthday celebration for French Montana on November 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for French Montana)
Soulja Boy is ruthless.

Soulja Boy and Blueface have been embroiled in a feud for a while now. Overall, the beef was getting extremely personal, and violence was being threatened. However, once Blue found himself in jail for violating parole, things started to die down a little bit. We seldom heard from Blueface, and Soulja was simply doing his thing on social media. Now, the beef has been reignited thanks to some unfortunate circumstances concerning Blue's legal situation.

As we reported last week, Blueface was sentenced to four years in prison due to his parole violation. However, he is already getting time served and it is likely that he will be home in less than a year, with good behavior. Having said that, it seems as though Soulja Boy is reveling in all of this. Below, you can see that he took to Twitter and shared some laughs at Blue's expense. There are no real comments here. Just a whole bunch of laughing emojis.

Read More: Druski Announces Coulda Fest With 21 Savage, Soulja Boy, And More

Soulja Boy Gives His Take

Soulja Boy had a similar reaction to Chrisean Rock's mugshot which was making the rounds over the past few days. Needless to say, the Blueface family will not be engaging in a positive manner with Soulja Boy, anytime soon. This may came as an unfortunate blow to some fans who wanted to see the beef get squashed. Either way, one has to wonder how Blue must feel about Soulja Boy talking like this on social media.

Let us know how you feel about this rant from Soulja, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the artist is doing too much as it pertains to his beef with Blueface? How do you feel about Blue getting four years in prison? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Pretty Vee Denies Disrespecting Sonya Massey After Soulja Boy’s B. Simone Rant

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...