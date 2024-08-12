Soulja Boy Brutally Clowns Blueface Over Four-Year Prison Sentence

Soulja Boy is ruthless.

Soulja Boy and Blueface have been embroiled in a feud for a while now. Overall, the beef was getting extremely personal, and violence was being threatened. However, once Blue found himself in jail for violating parole, things started to die down a little bit. We seldom heard from Blueface, and Soulja was simply doing his thing on social media. Now, the beef has been reignited thanks to some unfortunate circumstances concerning Blue's legal situation.

As we reported last week, Blueface was sentenced to four years in prison due to his parole violation. However, he is already getting time served and it is likely that he will be home in less than a year, with good behavior. Having said that, it seems as though Soulja Boy is reveling in all of this. Below, you can see that he took to Twitter and shared some laughs at Blue's expense. There are no real comments here. Just a whole bunch of laughing emojis.

Soulja Boy Gives His Take

Soulja Boy had a similar reaction to Chrisean Rock's mugshot which was making the rounds over the past few days. Needless to say, the Blueface family will not be engaging in a positive manner with Soulja Boy, anytime soon. This may came as an unfortunate blow to some fans who wanted to see the beef get squashed. Either way, one has to wonder how Blue must feel about Soulja Boy talking like this on social media.