Pretty Vee Denies Disrespecting Sonya Massey After Soulja Boy’s B. Simone Rant

According to Pretty Vee, her words are being taken out of context.

Earlier this week, Soulja Boy took to Instagram Live to clap back at B. Simone, who made some playfully shady comments about the rapper on her Let's Try This Again podcast. He didn't hold back at all, blasting Simone's appearance, career, and more. This prompted a response from both Simone and Pretty Vee, who defended her.

"Don't play with me @souljaboy. You better play with them ones like this but not @thebsimone. Again she said what she said, now WHAT 🤬," she wrote in The Shade Room's comments section. "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus you living creature 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂." While most don't blame Pretty Vee for sticking up for her friend, some called her out for her choice of words. "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus" were the final words of Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman murdered by police this month.

Pretty Vee Says She Meant No Disrespect

Social media users accused Pretty Vee of disrespecting Massey in her response. According to her, however, this was the last thing she meant to do. She took to Instagram recently to address the backlash, claiming that those criticizing her choice of words are taking them out of context, and confirming that she never intended to offend anyone. This sparked another response from B. Simone, who thanked Pretty Vee for standing up for her. "Vee I love you thank you for having my back ❤️ A true friend ….you have the purest heart and we know what you meant by it," she wrote.