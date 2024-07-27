Muni Long Drops "Ruined Me" Shortly After Announcing New Album

Whether you don't know or are unwilling to admit, Muni Long is pretty quietly becoming a force in today's R&B landscape. The Vero Beach, Florida singer's career premiered in 2020, but the last 10 months have been extremely vital to her virality. It seems like the song that really changed the trajectory for her is "Made For Me". The irresistible chorus, paired with her soaring vocals, are both aspects of this single to behold. However, she is no one hit wonder by any stretch. "Hrs & Hrs", as well as one of her most recent releases, "Make Me Forget" are doing some serious work, too. However, the success of these records is just the beginning of something much larger. Muni Long is back once more with a major announcement, along with this new single, "Ruined Me".