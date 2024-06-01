Muni Long Delivers A Dynamic Vocal Performance On "Make Me Forget"

Muni Long maybe sort of new to the game, but she is quickly cementing herself.

Muni Long burst onto the scene with her it single "Made For Me", which has racked up a considerable number of streams. It currently sits at over 136 million plays, and it is for good reason. The catchy melody in the instrumental, as well as Long's effortless singing are a match made in heaven. She definitely knows that song has become a smashing success due to all of its remixes and versions with different artists. In fact, she got to collaborate with Mariah Carey on its most recent rendition not too long ago.

However, Muni Long is eventually going to have to add more hits and solid tracks to her discography. That is especially true if she wants to have a long career. Well, Muni Long has done just that with her newest offering "Make Me Forget". Fans are already thrilled with the results, praising its writing and vocal chops.

Listen To "Make Me Forget" By Muni Long

"Muni Long KNOW she can sing🔥and her pen is immaculate", on YouTube commenter writes. "My girl PEN game is UNdefeated. Love you forever and so proud of you, Priscilla!!!". Some fans are claiming to get D'Angelo vibes from "Make Me Forget", which is an extremely high compliment. We are definitely messing with the single, especially due to the aforementioned qualities the fans highlighted. It seems Muni can really hit every note, both literally and figuratively.

What are your thoughts on "Make Me Forget" by Muni Long? Is this her best song off of her career so far, why or why not? Do you think she is getting close to a new album? Who would you compare her to from the past? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Muni Long. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

So speak to my heart, babe

Speak to the queen in me

Though we might disagree

Don't say nothing you dont mean

Know when to walk away (Walk away)

When I'd rather that you stay