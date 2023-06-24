Usher is known as something of a heartthrob within the music industry, which is what made him the perfect collaborative option for Muni Long’s new “Hrs & Hrs (Remix).” The singer-songwriter first shared the romantic track in 2021, but she continues to find ways to breathe new life into it. While her intro and verse remains the same on this New Music Friday’s (June 23) version, Usher comes in midway through the slow and sensual song to turn up the heat like only he can.

“Where would I be if I didn’t have you? / I’d be a fool / What’s mine is yours and is ours / Yes it is / I’ve never been in love like this / A love like us / Is exactly what I need / Every night for some hours,” the Texas-born superstar beautifully croons. So far fans have been sharing positive reviews of the joint effort online, though it may not be the first time fans of Usher and Long have heard it.

Muni Long Taps Usher for the “Hrs & Hrs (Remix)”

As Rated R&B notes, the “Baby Boo” hitmaker joined Usher during his Lovers & Friends Festival set last month, at which time they sang a duet to a cheering audience. The original “Hrs & Hrs” earned Long her first-ever Grammy for Best R&B Performance, so it’s understandable why she wants to keep the torch lit. However, she’s given us plenty of other new arrivals in the same since then on her Public Displays of Affection: The Album project, and is sure to keep the fire coming as she grows as an artist.

Stream Muni Long’s new “Hrs & Hrs (Remix)” with Usher on YouTube above, or add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Which version do you prefer more, this weekend’s or the 2021 original? Let us know in the comments, and check back later this weekend for more HNHH release recommendations.

