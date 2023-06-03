Chilli & Usher: TLC Singer Stayed In Contact With R&B Star During His Marriage

One of pop culture fanatics' favourite couples to watch over the past year has been Chilli and Matthew Lawrence. The unexpected duo first got together in 2022, shortly after he finalized his divorce from professional dancer Cheryl Burke. It's obvious that the TLC alum's feelings for Lawrence run deep, as she previously shared that she would be happy to marry him. While Chilli is more in love than ever before since beginning her new relationship, she recently revealed to PEOPLE that it took years to get over one of her past loves.

Usher seems to be the "one that got away" for the "No Scrubs" songstress, though they apparently remained in contact up until 2019 – even while he was married. "I love hard. I was like, ‘God, why can’t I get over this?’ He couldn’t either," she reflected to the outlet. Finally, Chilli got tired of repeating the same cycles and cut the Houston native off to "focus on [herself]." Not only did she quit Usher, but the 52-year-old "stopped dating" as a whole, proving how committed she was to her healing journey.

Chilli and Usher Have Plenty of History

Chilli and Usher during EMI Grammy Party Arrivals at The Blue Fin at The W Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic)

"Before that, I thought if I met the right guy during that time that I wasn’t over [Usher] it wouldn’t work. I would never want to straddle the fence," Chilli added. Prior to going no contact, she and the Confessions hitmaker could find themselves back in each other's lives during periods of being single.