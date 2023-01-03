After initially denying that they were dating, TLC’s Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas and ’90s heartthrob Matthew Lawrence have confirmed their romance. The 51-year-old singer and 42-year-old actor were previously spotted vacationing together. Paparazzi photographed them enjoying time at the beach; however, rumors of a budding relationship were quickly thwarted.

Yet, the pair are kicking off the new year by revealing to the world that they are, indeed, seeing one another. PEOPLE reported that Chilli’s representative confirmed the gossip, adding that the couple began dating sometime around Thanksgiving.

Andy Vermaut shares:TLC’s Chilli Spotted On Romantic Hawaii Vacay With Matthew Lawrence: Photos: Chilli and Matthew relaxed on the beach before taking a swim together six months after the… https://t.co/WMJFi070W1 Thank you. #AndyVermautLovesHollywood #ThankYouForTheEntertainment pic.twitter.com/A2C1gurOlW — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) August 10, 2022

Chilli and Lawrence have reportedly known each other for some time as they both emerged as 1990s stars. The singer’s rep also stated that Lawrence spent the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays with Chilli and her relatives.

“I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love,” the rep told PEOPLE. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

The TLC hitmaker has been tied to major players like Dallas Austin and Usher, but most of her love life has gone unknown. Back in 2010, What Chilli Wants premiered and documented the singer’s quest to find true love.

Usher and Chilli of TLC (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

Meanwhile, it was just three months ago that Lawrence and dancer Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce. The pair were married for three years and separated on January 7, 2022.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 20: Actor Matthew Lawrence and dancer Cheryl Burke arrive at the 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

